0

I'm a doozy of an edge case. I'm above 65 and will become eligible for Medicare mid-year 2024, which is when I'll have earned my fortieth Social Security credit on Form 1040 Schedule C. (I won't have qualified before then because I won't yet have resided in the USA for five consecutive years.)

Is my seven-month Medicare Initial Enrolment Period determined by the date in 2024 by which I've earned enough to get my fortieth Social Security credit? Or is it determined by when I file my Form 1040 Schedule C in April 2025? Or something else?

Your Answer

By clicking “Post Your Answer”, you agree to our terms of service, privacy policy and cookie policy

Browse other questions tagged or ask your own question.