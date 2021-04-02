I am an Indian citizen and my age is around 30. I am planning to invest in NPS tier-1 account to get the tax benefits under section 80CCD and for retirement planning. I want to investment Rs. 50k per year for each financial year with 75% allocation in equity scheme. Now, I have the following doubt:

Should I do a monthly SIP or lumpsum investment for NPS?

What I understood:

SIP somewhat nullify the effect of the fluction of the equity market. Convince fee: If I do SIP I have to pay 12x30x20= 7200 Rs, whereas I have yo pay only 600 Rs for lumpsum.

Any experienced opinion on this?