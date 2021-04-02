I am building an MVP that's servicing the needs of companies that are structured like this:

Company Project A Account 1 Account 2 Account 3 Project B Account 1 Account 2 Account 3

Companies receive outside funds via ACH to add/remove to their balance. The company balance can then be used to assign funds to specific projects. Those projects can then assign available funds to specific accounts to be used for spending.

Furthermore, companies will eventually be able to lend from other companies; which mean's liabilities, interest payments, etc.

How would you go about managing this structure in an accounting system?

I was thinking: