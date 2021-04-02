(ANSWER ASSUMES QUESTION IS U.S. BASED)

A cancelled check PLUS a copy of your banks statements showing the check being posted against your account is more than enough proof to establish that you paid your rent.

Further, why did the landlord wait for THREE MONTHS to say anything? Something's fishy here, and I wonder if your landlord was even authorized to be the one to cash your checks. Are they just a manager of the property, or do they own it? If they're just a manager then I would contact the property owner(s) and make them aware of the situation to see what they can and will do.

I have a question for you here as well - if you're in the U.S., are you aware that your landlord may not be able to evict you anyway due to the moratorium on evictions which was recently extended to the end of June?

It doesn't mean your landlord has valid grounds to evict anyway since you can easily establish a record of payment. And it should also be a lesson to people who are foolish enough to pay rent with cash - no paper equals no proof.