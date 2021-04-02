I got a letter from my landlord saying I missed 3 month rent. The letter said if I do not pay those 3 month rent in cash, she will take me to the court and evict me. I paid rent every month and never missed so I am very confused. I paid with personal check every month and all checks are already cashed by my landlord. I have copy of cancelled check from my bank. Each check have information of my name, landlord’s name, date, amount I paid, what is for, and landlord’s sigh in the back of check. My landlord said I have no receipt, therefore no proof of payment. What should I do? Cancelled check can be proof for payment?
2Please specify the country/state. It helps to get a more accurate answer. – mhoran_psprep 6 hours ago
In general YES, Cancelled check can be proof for payment. – Fattie 6 hours ago
If you can prove you paid and your landlord takes you to court, your landlord will get in big trouble with the judge for lying... – user253751 5 hours ago
1does the back of the check, where they signed and the bank information is entered look different. Is the bank name different, or the account number different? Do you pay the landlord, or do you pay a property manager? – mhoran_psprep 5 hours ago
1Be careful, this could also be a scam - the letter might be from someone else claiming to be your landlord, and trying to get you to give him cash. Do not pay anyone cash – Aganju 2 hours ago
(ANSWER ASSUMES QUESTION IS U.S. BASED)
A cancelled check PLUS a copy of your banks statements showing the check being posted against your account is more than enough proof to establish that you paid your rent.
Further, why did the landlord wait for THREE MONTHS to say anything? Something's fishy here, and I wonder if your landlord was even authorized to be the one to cash your checks. Are they just a manager of the property, or do they own it? If they're just a manager then I would contact the property owner(s) and make them aware of the situation to see what they can and will do.
I have a question for you here as well - if you're in the U.S., are you aware that your landlord may not be able to evict you anyway due to the moratorium on evictions which was recently extended to the end of June?
It doesn't mean your landlord has valid grounds to evict anyway since you can easily establish a record of payment. And it should also be a lesson to people who are foolish enough to pay rent with cash - no paper equals no proof.
great answer here – Fattie 1 hour ago
I had (in a roommate situation) a landlord who gave me signed receipts for cash payments, but then came into my room and stole the receipts! Sometimes even paper equals no proof... (You can say I should have made an extra copy, but would you really have foreseen that?) – user253751 19 mins ago
Well, in the case of writing check (or even using a money order) there's an OUTSIDE source of record information to prove you paid. With a money order, you can put a tracer on it to show what happened (it can take time but better than nothing), and with checks, your bank has records that nobody can steal. Point being, I know people who are trusting with cash when they shouldn't be. – SRiverNet 10 mins ago