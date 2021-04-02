0

I got a letter from my landlord saying I missed 3 month rent. The letter said if I do not pay those 3 month rent in cash, she will take me to the court and evict me. I paid rent every month and never missed so I am very confused. I paid with personal check every month and all checks are already cashed by my landlord. I have copy of cancelled check from my bank. Each check have information of my name, landlord’s name, date, amount I paid, what is for, and landlord’s sigh in the back of check. My landlord said I have no receipt, therefore no proof of payment. What should I do? Cancelled check can be proof for payment?

Improve this question
New contributor
Risa Busing is a new contributor to this site. Take care in asking for clarification, commenting, and answering. Check out our Code of Conduct.
2
  • Please specify the country/state. It helps to get a more accurate answer. – mhoran_psprep 32 mins ago
  • In general YES, Cancelled check can be proof for payment. – Fattie 30 mins ago

Your Answer

Risa Busing is a new contributor. Be nice, and check out our Code of Conduct.

By clicking “Post Your Answer”, you agree to our terms of service, privacy policy and cookie policy

Browse other questions tagged or ask your own question.