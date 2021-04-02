I got a letter from my landlord saying I missed 3 month rent. The letter said if I do not pay those 3 month rent in cash, she will take me to the court and evict me. I paid rent every month and never missed so I am very confused. I paid with personal check every month and all checks are already cashed by my landlord. I have copy of cancelled check from my bank. Each check have information of my name, landlord’s name, date, amount I paid, what is for, and landlord’s sigh in the back of check. My landlord said I have no receipt, therefore no proof of payment. What should I do? Cancelled check can be proof for payment?