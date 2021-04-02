1

I received my w2 and there is nothing listed for HSA contributions. I did not contribute anything however my employer did contribute $3500 to it. Do I need to report anything when I file my taxes?

Improve this question
New contributor
mike is a new contributor to this site. Take care in asking for clarification, commenting, and answering. Check out our Code of Conduct.

Your Answer

mike is a new contributor. Be nice, and check out our Code of Conduct.

By clicking “Post Your Answer”, you agree to our terms of service, privacy policy and cookie policy

Browse other questions tagged or ask your own question.