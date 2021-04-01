1

Where would you go to sell a large quantity of Bitcoin? The major exchanges (such as Coinbase, Gemini, etc.) charge exchange fees in the neighborhood of 1.5% of the amount being exchanged. Are there good lower priced alternatives?

  • A word of caution - crypto trading services are largely unregulated and unmonitored; be careful who you trust [what, you didn't really think BTC was "trustless", did you?]. – Grade 'Eh' Bacon 11 mins ago
  • Coinbase Pro has more reasonable fees for large transactions. – Rocky 7 mins ago

