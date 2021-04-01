At what point should the government intervene in the markets? As in shut it down temporarily? Could they shut it down for the heck of it just because they are powerful? Could the United States Government do that to us?
Stack Exchange network consists of 176 Q&A communities including Stack Overflow, the largest, most trusted online community for developers to learn, share their knowledge, and build their careers.Visit Stack Exchange
Personal Finance & Money Stack Exchange is a question and answer site for people who want to be financially literate. It only takes a minute to sign up.Sign up to join this community
At what point should the government intervene in the markets? As in shut it down temporarily? Could they shut it down for the heck of it just because they are powerful? Could the United States Government do that to us?