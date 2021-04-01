If popular dividend stocks such as those on the "dividend aristocrats" like JNJ and MMM continue to climb over time, won't new investors like myself be severely disadvantaged buying into these? The amount of stocks one can get to receive respective dividends are severely reduced compared to those buying year/decades ago. For example MMM is now near 200. You'd have to have 100's of 1000's of $ to be able to make any decent dividend gain.

Also won't those near retirement who want to switch to a more relatively stable lower risk investment profile will be severely disadvantaged selling their growth investments for these dividend stocks at such prices? Why would therefore anyone even go down that investment road.

Can anyone explain to me how this continues to work over time (keeping in mind I am an absolute beginner at stocks). Will people be looking for "new" dividend stocks and hope they become the next batch of aristocrats?

As a subquestion related to the above question, wouldn't someone therefore be better off buying CL at its current price of 78.83, rather than say MMM at 192.68? (Or is the div yield more important - CL has a div yield of 2.21% vs MMM at 3.02% according to IBKR)