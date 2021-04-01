Given that a traditional IRA owner that died in 2019 had multiple beneficiaries (all people), normally the rules states that the inherited IRA would have to be inherited by all of the beneficiaries by 2020 to allow for each of the beneficiaries to take their RMDs based on their respective ages. If everyone did not officially inherit their IRA in 2020, everyone's RMD would forever be based on the age of the eldest beneficiary.

That's how I understand it.

But since they allowed that you didn't have to take an RMD in 2020 is it possible that all the beneficiaries could also delay actual inheriting of their individual IRAs until 2021?

The goal is to avoid beneficiaries from having to take larger RMDs because not everyone took care of the process to inherit their IRA in 2020.

Any help appreciated! thx