I am approaching this question from a Computer Science perspective (Developer, Programming etc.), so apologies if the question is trivial. I have been searching the web for a while, but I am afraid I am too unfamiliar with the domain to yield useful answers, so a brief explanation and maybe some references / pointers would be welcome:
Let's say I have currency
ABC,
DEF and
XYZ. (Like
USD,
EUR,
GBP etc.) Now if I want to convert
ABC into any of these, I'll end up having something like this, using
ABC as the base:
1 ABC = 1.5 DEF
1 ABC = 0.75 XYZ
Now if math holds true, then the if I change the base from
ABC to
DEF and
XYZ, I should see this:
1 DEF = 2/3 ABC
1 DEF = 0.5 XYZ
1 XYZ = 2 DEF
1 XYZ = 4/3 ABC
Now, the questions:
- Is this correct? or is it possible that the rates are different? let's say
1 DEF = 0.56 XYZinstead of
0.5, in the above example?
- If it's not the case, what is a reliable source to find out the exact rates for different base currencies? (I am looking for a bit more data than a simple google exchange calculator though)
- Also, can the difference be so significant that after doing a loop I end up with more money? (e.g
100 ABC
-->
150 DEF
==>
80 XYZ-->
106 ABC)