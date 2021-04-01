0

I am approaching this question from a Computer Science perspective (Developer, Programming etc.), so apologies if the question is trivial. I have been searching the web for a while, but I am afraid I am too unfamiliar with the domain to yield useful answers, so a brief explanation and maybe some references / pointers would be welcome:

Let's say I have currency ABC, DEF and XYZ. (Like USD, EUR, GBP etc.) Now if I want to convert ABC into any of these, I'll end up having something like this, using ABC as the base:

1 ABC = 1.5 DEF
1 ABC = 0.75 XYZ

Now if math holds true, then the if I change the base from ABC to DEF and XYZ, I should see this:

1 DEF = 2/3 ABC
1 DEF = 0.5 XYZ

1 XYZ = 2 DEF
1 XYZ = 4/3 ABC

Now, the questions:

  1. Is this correct? or is it possible that the rates are different? let's say 1 DEF = 0.56 XYZ instead of 0.5, in the above example?
  2. If it's not the case, what is a reliable source to find out the exact rates for different base currencies? (I am looking for a bit more data than a simple google exchange calculator though)
  3. Also, can the difference be so significant that after doing a loop I end up with more money? (e.g 100 ABC --> 150 DEF ==> 80 XYZ --> 106 ABC)
