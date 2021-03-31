0

I'm reviewing the 10-K filing of a company I'm thinking about investing in, and I came across some confusing information in my research. For FY20Q1/2/3 the EPS you can get from Fidelity, Yahoo, etc., refer to the EPS provided in their respective 10-Q. The Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Loss and Note 10: BASIC AND DILUTED LOSS PER COMMON SHARE reflect this information directly; some quarterly data, however, differs in the 10-K, namely the Note 19: UNAUDITED SUPPLEMENTARY QUARTERLY INFORMATION section.

For FY20Q1, the weighted average number of common shares outstanding matches that in the 10-K, 107,618,908 shares. For FY20Q2 and FY20Q3, the values of their weighted average number of common shares outstanding do not transfer directly to the 10-K; in fact, they are much larger on the 10-K for each quarter.

Once more, the value in Note 13: BASIC AND DILUTED LOSS PER COMMON SHARE has a value of 121,168,136 shares but the aforementioned Note 19 shows 132,129,787 shares.

Why does the 10-K Note 19 section have differing quarterly values for their weighted average shares than on their respective 10-Q filings?

