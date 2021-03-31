I have watched many movies where people who want to rob a load of money, Just wait until the federal reserve pulls money back to them and right in between them removing the serial numbers, and burning the bills, they go in and take it all. My question is, Are the movies accurate? Do they really put the bills in an incinerator, or do they do something else to dispose of them?
1What makes you think they remove the serial numbers? – Doug Deden 1 hour ago
Yes. In the United States, the money is shredded at Federal Reserve banks:
Currency Destruction
The authorization to destroy currency was given to the Federal Reserve Banks by the Treasury Department in 1966. At EROC, unfit currency is separated at the high-speed currency processor, where the notes are cut into confetti-like shreds and sent to a disposal area.
All destroyed currency is replaced with new currency ordered by the Federal Reserve from the Bureau of Engraving and Printing. Reserve Banks provide the BEP with an estimate of new currency needs for the coming year based on the past year's usage. Roughly 26 percent of all notes replaced are $1 notes, which have a life expectancy of 5.9 years. Other denominations remain in circulation longer. A $100 bill, for example, usually lasts seven years.
You can even buy the shredded currency in small amounts at certain locations:
Shredded currency is available through the BEP. Small amounts, as pre-packaged novelty souvenirs, are available for sale in the Washington, DC and Fort Worth visitor centers.
To emphasize, they do not remove the serial numbers before destroying the bills. The bills are fed directly into a shredding machine (at some Federal Reserve banks you can see this as part of a tour).