I understand that stock prices change partly based on supply and demand.

In theory, could you convince a large group of people to buy a large portion of the stock so that the price would "artificially" rise? Are there any legal restrictions on this? And would this also work in practice?

And if it did work in practice, would the following scenario be possible?

If stock A is worth 100 dollars, and you buy multiple shares of A and the price would go up slightly, then could you sell at, say, $100.01, which might cause the stock to go down, and buy it again at 100 so that you would pocket the 1 cent for each share, and repeat? If this is possible, are there any legal restrictions on this?