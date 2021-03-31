-1

I understand that stock prices change partly based on supply and demand.

In theory, could you convince a large group of people to buy a large portion of the stock so that the price would "artificially" rise? Are there any legal restrictions on this? And would this also work in practice?

And if it did work in practice, would the following scenario be possible?

If stock A is worth 100 dollars, and you buy multiple shares of A and the price would go up slightly, then could you sell at, say, $100.01, which might cause the stock to go down, and buy it again at 100 so that you would pocket the 1 cent for each share, and repeat? If this is possible, are there any legal restrictions on this?

You're asking a question about legalities, but since this isn't Law.SE and since I am not a lawyer, this answer just looks at the maths and the dynamics of the situation.

The maths doesn't add up.

  • Suppose your Stock A was trading at $100.

  • You and your associates buy a whole bunch at $110.

  • According to your scenario, the rest of the market is now willing to buy from you at $100.01, so you sell at $100.01, after which the market is willing to sell to you at $100, so you buy at $100.

After the exercise, you retain the same number of shares you initially bought, but you lost $9.99 along the way, and the share price is back at $100, so liquidating the shares at this point still yields a net loss.

You could try repeating the exercise, but lots of little losses doesn't add up to a big gain.

Even if you conned your associates into taking the $10 loss while you reaped the $0.01 gain, it is unlikely that they would fall for your shady scheme when you try to earn your second round of $0.01 gains.

Disclaimer: this is not legal advice, and this is not financial advice.

