0

Tabling the Union Budget for 2021-22, Ms. Sitharaman said, "Monetising operating public infrastructure assets is a very important financing option for new infrastructure construction." This has been taken from a newspaper extract after the budget was discussed.The link to the extract is provided herewith.

https://www.thehindu.com/business/budget/union-budget-2021-national-asset-monetisation-pipeline-to-be-launched/article33714786.ece

However I do not know what it means by the phrase "National Asset Montisation Pipeline".Please give me a detailed answer to this.

Improve this question
New contributor
Rajorshi Koyal is a new contributor to this site. Take care in asking for clarification, commenting, and answering. Check out our Code of Conduct.
1

Asset monetisation is the process of unlocking the value of investment made in public assets which have not yielded appropriate or potential returns so far. The Minister informed that an Asset Monetization dashboard will also be created for tracking the progress and to provide visibility to investors. According to https://journalsofindia.com/national-asset-monetization-pipeline/#:~:text=Asset%20monetisation%20is%20the%20process,to%20provide%20visibility%20to%20investors.

Improve this answer

Your Answer

Rajorshi Koyal is a new contributor. Be nice, and check out our Code of Conduct.

By clicking “Post Your Answer”, you agree to our terms of service, privacy policy and cookie policy

Not the answer you're looking for? Browse other questions tagged or ask your own question.