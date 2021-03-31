Tabling the Union Budget for 2021-22, Ms. Sitharaman said, "Monetising operating public infrastructure assets is a very important financing option for new infrastructure construction." This has been taken from a newspaper extract after the budget was discussed.The link to the extract is provided herewith.

https://www.thehindu.com/business/budget/union-budget-2021-national-asset-monetisation-pipeline-to-be-launched/article33714786.ece

However I do not know what it means by the phrase "National Asset Montisation Pipeline".Please give me a detailed answer to this.