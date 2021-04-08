Tabling the Union Budget for 2021-22, Ms. Sitharaman said:

Monetising operating public infrastructure assets is a very important financing option for new infrastructure construction.

This has been taken from a newspaper extract after the budget was discussed. The link to the extract is provided herewith: Union Budget 2021 | National Asset Monetisation Pipeline to be launched

However I do not know what it means by the phrase "National Asset Monetisation Pipeline". Please give me a detailed answer to this.