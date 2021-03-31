0

Currently, some banks in Greece propose their depositors (via financial consultants) to invest their money in foreign mutual funds.

Their main argument is that deposit interest rates are close to zero because banks are not interested in any more deposits, thus the interest of their clients would be to invest them via bank investing programs, instead of keeping the money to deposit accounts.

My question is: If bank liquidity is that high, why banks don't invest to mutual funds themselves but advice their clients to do so?

Banks investing their depositors money is extremely, and systemically, risky. What if those investments lose money, even if just for a little while? The bank could collapse and the depositors could lose their money, or could trigger a bailout from a government.

This is why - historically in the US - there is a legal requirement that banks can be only deposit banks that don't invest, or investment banks that don't take deposits, but not both. When a consumer invests with an investment bank, they understand that they might not be able to get their money back when they want, if at all. When people deposit money in a deposit bank, they expect to always be able to get all their money.

(I've simplified things and glossed over a lot of details here)

