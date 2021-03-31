Currently, some banks in Greece propose their depositors (via financial consultants) to invest their money in foreign mutual funds.

Their main argument is that deposit interest rates are close to zero because banks are not interested in any more deposits, thus the interest of their clients would be to invest them via bank investing programs, instead of keeping the money to deposit accounts.

My question is: If bank liquidity is that high, why banks don't invest to mutual funds themselves but advice their clients to do so?