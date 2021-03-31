Is there a limit to how many companies you can create or own? Such as google owns Facebook, YouTube, Twitter, Google Play Store, Google Games, Ect. but those are all branches of Google and not actual companies. What i want to know is can I buy an unlimited amount of companies, or will someone stop me from doing it?
1To buy and own an unlimited number of companies you would theoretically need an unlimited amount of money as well... – Nosjack 1 hour ago
1Google doesn't own Facebook, btw. – Aganju 1 hour ago
You can own unlimited companies, with the caveat that once you gain market power in a market 'niche' or 'vertical', further merger announcements will bring you serious resistance from the FTC and DOJ during the review period of the Hart–Scott–Rodino Antitrust Improvements Act of 1976.