Is there a limit to how many companies you can create or own? Such as Google owns
1To buy and own an unlimited number of companies you would theoretically need an unlimited amount of money as well... – Nosjack 19 hours ago
3Google doesn't own Facebook, btw. – Aganju 19 hours ago
As Aganju noted, Google doesn't own FB or Twitter. Also, some of those ARE actual companies. They have their own corporate structures (i.e. YouTube is a subsidiary of Google). Google itself has a parent company - Alphabet. – Justin R. 11 hours ago
You can own unlimited companies, with the caveat that once you gain market power in a market 'niche' or 'vertical', further merger announcements will bring you serious resistance from the FTC and DOJ during the review period of the Hart–Scott–Rodino Antitrust Improvements Act of 1976.