We recently moved out of an apartment. Our lease term was completed with no dues on utilities etc. I was never late on paying rent etc.

The lease was ending on Feb-27th, but we returned keys on Feb-24th. Landlord has sent a bill that has a line item - early move out (3 days), for $177.

There is no such thing in the lease agreement. Also, the letter is coming directly from their collections dept, specifically instructing me not to call leasing office.

I have asked them for an explanation. What can I do if they do not remove this charge? Amount is not large enough to involve a lawyer in the matter. For reference, this landlord is in Pennsylvania, USA.