We recently moved out of an apartment. Our lease term was completed with no dues on utilities etc. I was never late on paying rent etc.

The lease was ending on Feb-27th, but we returned keys on Feb-24th. Landlord has sent a bill that has a line item - early move out (3 days), for $177.

There is no such thing in the lease agreement. Also, the letter is coming directly from their collections dept, specifically instructing me not to call leasing office.

I have asked them for an explanation. What can I do if they do not remove this charge? Amount is not large enough to involve a lawyer in the matter. For reference, this landlord is in Pennsylvania, USA.

    Does the $177 equal 3 days of rent? Did you pay all the way through the 27/28 Feb? Did you get the security deposit back? – mhoran_psprep 1 hour ago
  • Yes. Rent was paid in full for the month. No other dues. They deducted full security deposit, $500, claiming to have replace the carpet. And asking another $240 on top of it for carpet replacement. I guess there is no fighting that. – NRJ 58 mins ago
    Carpet is typically a wear/tear item they can't charge for unless you ruined it, ie 2 year old carpet that you had pets peeing on or poured wine all over is something a tenant would pay for, 7 year old carpet that didn't damage but for using it normally is not something they can charge for. They sound like a crappy company/person. – Hart CO 42 mins ago
Check with the town/city/county/state regarding landlord-tenant help. They usually have a website or document that discusses what steps are supposed to happen, and when those steps must occur.

Assuming the fee isn't justified, the jurisdiction they suggest you go to arbitration, or you might have to file a claim through small claims court. The limits and rules for those options are handled on the local level.

Usual issues that happen between the landlord and tenant at the end of the lease involve: wear and tear vs normal use; damages; not paying for the last months rent. There are timelines and requirements regarding all of these issues.

