The guarantee of what would cause home prices to stop rising would be an inflation spike serious enough to push the Fed into raising interest rates, which would put a major crimp in mortgage and refinance lending.

If you look at the history of housing prices, they always rise and fall on a somewhat cyclical basis,, although the reasons and timelines vary with little in the way of "predictability".

In the U.S., many areas of the country are seeing a huge speculative bubble, and the way you know that is to look at the ratios of people buying a house to live in versus people buying it as an investment (the data is out there on that). Whenever the investors heavily outweigh those looking to live in the homes they buy, you're looking at a speculative bubble that will inevitably burst, and rarely when or how anyone thinks.

This has always been the great fallacy of investing - that somehow people will know what to look for and they'll be able to get out ahead of all the other "suckers" in the market. Yeah, right.

I think there's another foreclosure crisis (strictly my opinion) on the horizon, linked to the moratorium on evictions and foreclosures. The debts of the renters/borrowers don't go away, they're just forestalled. Not everyone qualifies for assistance under the pandemic relief programs, and frankly there are many people who could afford to pay their mortgage/rent but have chosen to take advantage of the opportunity to not pay - what happens when the moratorium is lifted? The latest statistic shows 20% of renters and 16% of homeowners are at least 60-90 days past due on rent/mortgage payments, which is a major problem going forward.

The owners of rental properties who aren't getting rents still have to pay taxes, utilities, upkeep, and (most importantly) mortgages in many cases, and there's nothing that can stop that. What happens when they can't pay anymore?

At some point the piper's going to come calling on all of this unpaid debt - the banks aren't going to (and can't afford to) walk away from it, and people are going to have massive back debts they can't pay. The banks can't simply "reset" the loans without rewriting the mortgages, mainly because those loans have been sold as collateralized debt with existing payment schedules. I don't even want to hazard a guess as to how those would be adjusted!

The point is, there's no way anyone can, with any level of confidence or information, state what's going to happen or when in the real estate markets, but you can be assured that like with everything else, what goes up almost always comes down.