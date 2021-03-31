I've started an LLC and have an EIN. I'm the sole employee, but have zero revenue as it has just been founded. I want to get a credit card to put a clear barrier between my personal spending and the company's.

I have a credit history of over 11 years and a credit score of over 800 according to Chase's "credit journey" reporting. I have no debt and 2 credit cards with a "decent" limit. I'm living abroad currently with a gross income of about $45k/year.

Despite all of my applications, I cannot get approved for a credit card. I have now resorted to applying for personal cards, but am still getting my applications denied. I can remember getting spammed constantly with credit card offers, but now cannot get approved for one despite my best efforts.

What's preventing me from getting approved for a card? Would calling be more effective in getting approved?