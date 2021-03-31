0

I've started an LLC and have an EIN. I'm the sole employee, but have zero revenue as it has just been founded. I want to get a credit card to put a clear barrier between my personal spending and the company's.

I have a credit history of over 11 years and a credit score of over 800 according to Chase's "credit journey" reporting. I have no debt and 2 credit cards with a "decent" limit. I'm living abroad currently with a gross income of about $45k/year.

Despite all of my applications, I cannot get approved for a credit card. I have now resorted to applying for personal cards, but am still getting my applications denied. I can remember getting spammed constantly with credit card offers, but now cannot get approved for one despite my best efforts.

What's preventing me from getting approved for a card? Would calling be more effective in getting approved?

Improve this question
New contributor
Grant is a new contributor to this site. Take care in asking for clarification, commenting, and answering. Check out our Code of Conduct.

Your Answer

Grant is a new contributor. Be nice, and check out our Code of Conduct.

By clicking “Post Your Answer”, you agree to our terms of service, privacy policy and cookie policy

Browse other questions tagged or ask your own question.