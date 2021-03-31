0

A friend of mine (for real, not me) received an offer letter from two tech firms in SV. Let's called one X and the other Y.

X's offer letter as a better salary and sign-on bonus. However, my friend prefers to go to Y. Y is willing to match X's salary and sign-on bonus, but wants proof in the form of the offer letter. However, X's offer letter is marked "confidential". My friend did not sign an NDA before going in for an interview.

Under these circumstances,

  1. Can my friend share X's offer letter with Y?
  2. Does there have to be an NDA signed with X before the offer letter is considered actually confidential?
You didn't give any info as to where this (may have) occurred, but as a general principle I think an NDA on a job offer would be difficult to enforce, because the offer doesn't contain anything proprietary or that would be viewed as a corporate secret. To me, the larger issue is moral or ethical if the interview was intended to be used as leverage to obtain a better offer from another firm.

