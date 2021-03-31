Do I pay taxes on only the $6000 or on both the 1.2mill and the 6000? USA
Stack Exchange network consists of 176 Q&A communities including Stack Overflow, the largest, most trusted online community for developers to learn, share their knowledge, and build their careers.Visit Stack Exchange
Personal Finance & Money Stack Exchange is a question and answer site for people who want to be financially literate. It only takes a minute to sign up.Sign up to join this community
Do I pay taxes on only the $6000 or on both the 1.2mill and the 6000? USA
The disallowed wash sale losses are netted against your "raw" gain or loss (proceeds minus basis) to give your taxable gain or loss. This has already been done for you in the "Gain or Loss" column, so your taxable capital gain is the $6k.