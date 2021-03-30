I’m trying to calculate the present value of an investment scheme I was suggested with.

The scheme is, I have to invest say $100 in every quarter perpetually. Now I know how to calculate it (the present value of the investment) if the interest was also calculated quarterly.

But according to my adviser the interest is calculated monthly at a 5% p.a.

Tried to calculate but couldn’t. Any advise from the financial experts on calculating something like this? A formula would be very helpful.

Thanks in advance!