During 2020, my permanent address from January 2020 to August 2020 was in New York City. From September 2020 to December 2020, my permanent address was in Pennsylvania. Here are some notes:

From January 2020 to August 2020 I was staying in hotels in New Jersey. From August 2020 to December 2020 I was staying in an Airbnb in New Jersey

So basically I was staying in New Jersey all of 2020 but technically my permanent address was NY (from January 2020 to August 2020) and PA (from September 2020 to December 2020).

Is this incorrect? Should I only file state returns for NJ?