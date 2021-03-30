0

During 2020, my permanent address from January 2020 to August 2020 was in New York City. From September 2020 to December 2020, my permanent address was in Pennsylvania. Here are some notes:

  1. From January 2020 to August 2020 I was staying in hotels in New Jersey.
  2. From August 2020 to December 2020 I was staying in an Airbnb in New Jersey

So basically I was staying in New Jersey all of 2020 but technically my permanent address was NY (from January 2020 to August 2020) and PA (from September 2020 to December 2020).

Is this incorrect? Should I only file state returns for NJ?

  • did your employer collect any state income taxes for NY or Pennsylvania? How did you establish your permanent address as NY or PA? – mhoran_psprep 1 hour ago
  • All three of these states will have rules related to residency, you'll need to look through those rules and determine where you will owe taxes then whether or not any of the states will let you offset for the tax payments to the other state(s) – quid 1 hour ago
  • ... and worst case, you have to file in all three and pay in all three. Don't expect them to agree on rules or make it fair to you. – Aganju 57 mins ago

