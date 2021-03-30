If I'm reading the FAQs correctly, and assuming the IRS disbursed the money but it never arrived, it should eventually be returned to the IRS, at which point the status for your payment should change to "Need More Information", indicating they don't have valid info to send the money.

IF YOU ARE LIKE MILLIONS WHO ARE ON SSI/SSDI/RAILROAD PENSION and haven't received the money yet, it's because there was an issue with the Social Security Administration not forwarding the payment file to the IRS. This has been fixed, and payments should be going out "shortly", according to the IRS.

Hope this helps. Good luck!