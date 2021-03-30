0

Reference: https://smartasset.com/estate-planning/massachusetts-estate-tax

The MA estate tax has an exemption of 1 million, but once you are over, it looks like the estate tax is applied to the entire amount and not just the amount over the exemption. That creates a bizarre scenario: If your estate is $1M you pay nothing. If it's $1,000,001 you pay $33,200. I.e. the incremental tax rate on this one extra dollar would be a whopping 3,320,000%. That's 3 million percent !

Questions:

  1. Is my assessment correct or am I missing something?
  2. What's a good strategy to avoid this if you are hovering near the threshold?
  3. Why would they even define tax brackets below $1M? I don't see any scenario where these brackets would come into play other than establishing the base line tax at >$1M
Improve this question

Your Answer

By clicking “Post Your Answer”, you agree to our terms of service, privacy policy and cookie policy

Browse other questions tagged or ask your own question.