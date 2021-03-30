|Item
|Qty
|Price
|Discount
|VAT
|Item 1
|5
|110.00
|10%
|20%
|Item 2
|10
|20.00
|15%
|10%
plus global discount : 20%
how to calculate the subtotals and the total
Stack Exchange network consists of 176 Q&A communities including Stack Overflow, the largest, most trusted online community for developers to learn, share their knowledge, and build their careers.Visit Stack Exchange
Personal Finance & Money Stack Exchange is a question and answer site for people who want to be financially literate. It only takes a minute to sign up.Sign up to join this community
|Item
|Qty
|Price
|Discount
|VAT
|Item 1
|5
|110.00
|10%
|20%
|Item 2
|10
|20.00
|15%
|10%
plus global discount : 20%
how to calculate the subtotals and the total