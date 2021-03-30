I found on investopedia how inflation will affect companies profits & standard of living: high inflation can also impact corporate profits [...] reducing the standard of living of individuals, especially those on fixed incomes they also explained how it will impact stock prices.

But how will hiperinflation impact home prices?

As far as I understood, prices will rise, so people on fixed income probably will have no money to pay for rent (or bills) and they may loose their jobs and they will have to move to cheaper places to live, is there any study or theory?

What about home loan? - many homes purchased from loans