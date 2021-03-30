Inflation is good if you have debt. The amount of debt stays the same, but the money you owe is worth a lot less. Additionally, the value of material assets tends to increase with inflation, may it be expensive art or homes.

However, there are some caveats to this. First is interest rate. High inflation typically comes with high interest rates. If your have a fixed interest rate loan that is great but if you have variable rate loans these will become more expensive. Also any potential buyer will face the high interest issue when they need to finance themselves.

The other caveat is how bad the inflation is compared to wages. Working people do not have a fixed income, they can always renegogiate and they will do so when they expect prices to rise. This is easier when inflation is already high and more difficult when inflation is still low but increasing. As long as incomes can keep up with inflation, prices will increase.

Lastly, it is also important about which type of inflation we are talking. Are we talking about "just high" inflation of 10% like the US in the late 70s? Or are we talking about devastating hyperinflation like Germany after WW1 or in recent times Venezuela? From todays perspective both look terrible high but in the first case incomes have roughly kept up with inflation.