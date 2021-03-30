0

I found on investopedia how inflation will affect companies profits and standard of living:

high inflation can also impact corporate profits [...] reducing the standard of living of individuals, especially those on fixed incomes`

They also explained how it will impact stock prices.

But how will hyperinflation impact home prices?

As far as I understood, prices will rise, so people on fixed income probably will have no money to pay for rent (or bills) and they may loose their jobs and they will have to move to cheaper places to live, is there any study or theory?

What about home loan? - many homes purchased from loans

    "hyperinflation" (pls note the "y") is a disaster which occurs once every hundred years or so. the most famous recent one was in Germany around 1920. that is quite different from "inflation" which is a normal thing around us all the time. the two things are totally different. You use both words and it is a bit confusing. – Fattie 1 hour ago
    Dont forget Zimbabwe, much more recently. Ex-colleague who came from there told us how lucky he was to get one contract that paid in petrol. – gnasher729 1 hour ago
  • Hungary in 1946 was "impressive" as well: en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Hungarian_peng%C5%91#Hyperinflation – glglgl 11 mins ago
  • @Fattie Hyperinflation occurs far more often than once a century. The Wikipedia article lists at least fifteen episodes during the past hundred years, most recently in Venezuela from 2016 to date. A few of them are occupation scrip in wartime, which is naturally more prone to hyperinflation, but most of them aren’t. – Mike Scott 9 mins ago
Inflation is good if you have debt. The amount of debt stays the same, but the money you owe is worth a lot less. Additionally, the value of material assets tends to increase with inflation, may it be expensive art or homes.

However, there are some caveats to this. First is interest rate. High inflation typically comes with high interest rates. If your have a fixed interest rate loan that is great but if you have variable rate loans these will become more expensive. Also any potential buyer will face the high interest issue when they need to finance themselves.
The other caveat is how bad the inflation is compared to wages. Working people do not have a fixed income, they can always renegogiate and they will do so when they expect prices to rise. This is easier when inflation is already high and more difficult when inflation is still low but increasing. As long as incomes can keep up with inflation, prices will increase.
Lastly, it is also important about which type of inflation we are talking. Are we talking about "just high" inflation of 10% like the US in the late 70s? Or are we talking about devastating hyperinflation like Germany after WW1 or in recent times Venezuela? From todays perspective both look terrible high but in the first case incomes have roughly kept up with inflation.

