How to calculate a discount which have both deductions using Percentage and Amount at the same time.

For e.g. Total Amount is 60,000 where I want 10% and 1,500 Discount. So if we deduct the 1,500 from 60,000 first we get the answer 52,650 and if we deduct the percent first then we get the amount 52,500.

I'm really confused what to use first to get a legit result.