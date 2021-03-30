I heard somewhere on a market commentary forum that the current SEC regime is "activist." I paused and tried to figure out what that meant, but I couldn't -- at least to a meaningful degree. Clearly, the top ranks of the regulatory body will have some influence on the overall direction of enforcement/areas of focus. I guess it's no different than factoring in who's at the top of other organizations, be it a multinational corporate, the Fed or an SME for that matter.

Still, I can't help but wonder if seeing the financial markets through the lens of regulatory stance might be helpful.

Question

If there is official terminology to describe SEC regimes, then great, but if not, can someone at least give me a basic frame of reference for what SEC "regimes" there are and how that impacts investors (be they retail or insti)?