What does the green area called "Not funded by you" represent in this type of college 529 calculator?
Source calculator here.
Source calculator here.
One of the items on the left hand side is "% of cost you plan to cover" which you've set to 50%. So you're expecting that half the cost will be covered by someone else. That's the "Not funded by you" section of the results.
This "Not funded by you" number includes things like financial aid, scholarships, loans. Basically anything that is paying for college that isn't your savings.