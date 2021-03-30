3

What does the green area called "Not funded by you" represent in this type of college 529 calculator?

Source calculator here.

enter image description here

Improve this question
New contributor
Josh is a new contributor to this site. Take care in asking for clarification, commenting, and answering. Check out our Code of Conduct.
5

One of the items on the left hand side is "% of cost you plan to cover" which you've set to 50%. So you're expecting that half the cost will be covered by someone else. That's the "Not funded by you" section of the results.

This "Not funded by you" number includes things like financial aid, scholarships, loans. Basically anything that is paying for college that isn't your savings.

Improve this answer

Your Answer

Josh is a new contributor. Be nice, and check out our Code of Conduct.

By clicking “Post Your Answer”, you agree to our terms of service, privacy policy and cookie policy

Not the answer you're looking for? Browse other questions tagged or ask your own question.