When the first two stimulus checks were issued I received physical checks for $1200 and $600. For various reasons, these checks were never deposited or cashed in any way. Now I'm trying to do my taxes and I'm unsure how to handle the situation with the Recovery Rebate Credit.

Do I:

a) For lines #5 and #8 do I treat it as if my EIP was $0 rather than $1200 and $600 resulting in Line 21 as $1800.

b) Use the check amounts and end up with Line 21 as $0?

I've found various questions related to having never received a check which seem to indicate option A. I'm guessing my situation would be treated similarly, even though I did actually receive the checks, as the end result is the same: no money.

    If the IRS sent you stimulus checks, I suspect if you try to claim the Recovery Rebate Credit on your tax return, it will get adjusted automatically. Why were the checks not deposited/cashed, and can they still be (I think the deadline is a year)? – Craig W 52 mins ago

