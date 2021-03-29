I have a (probably very simple) question to which I haven´t been able to wrap my head around.

Say I have a company, and I am told that it is worth 1 USD (100% of the company).

My friend, who has 1 USD, asks me if we can join forces. He puts in 1 USD, I put in my company (1 USD), and we now each own 50% of the company.

We both put in the same amount, we now each own the same amount. But this can be seen as me selling 50% of my company for 1 USD (which will mean my company was worth 2 USD, instead of 1).

Does this make sense? My reasoning is that in e.g. Shark Tank, the rich guys value the company in 1 USD, they "buy" a percentage of the company at that valuation, but that money goes into the company instead of the owner. Doesn´t this mean that the owner is getting ripped off?

Owner: My company is worth 1 USD.

Rich Guy: Fair, I´ll buy 50% for 0.5 USD. We can use these 50 cents to buy inventory.

The company is now worth 1.5 USD, but each didn´t contribute equally.

Can someone help me understand this?