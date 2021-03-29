0

I have a (probably very simple) question to which I haven´t been able to wrap my head around.

Say I have a company, and I am told that it is worth 1 USD (100% of the company).

My friend, who has 1 USD, asks me if we can join forces. He puts in 1 USD, I put in my company (1 USD), and we now each own 50% of the company.

We both put in the same amount, we now each own the same amount. But this can be seen as me selling 50% of my company for 1 USD (which will mean my company was worth 2 USD, instead of 1).

Does this make sense? My reasoning is that in e.g. Shark Tank, the rich guys value the company in 1 USD, they "buy" a percentage of the company at that valuation, but that money goes into the company instead of the owner. Doesn´t this mean that the owner is getting ripped off?

Owner: My company is worth 1 USD.

Rich Guy: Fair, I´ll buy 50% for 0.5 USD. We can use these 50 cents to buy inventory.

The company is now worth 1.5 USD, but each didn´t contribute equally.

Can someone help me understand this?

You are confusing investment in the company itself with purchasing shares of the company from another person.

In your example, the company has $1 worth of assets, and you have 100% of the company.

When your friend wants to invest his own $1, there are two ways he can do this. He can purchase the entire company from you outright, in which case you now have 0% and he has 100% of the $1 company, but you personally now have his $1 in cash. Or, you can form a partnership, where his $1 of assets are merged with the $1 of assets in your company, and you now each have 50% equity in the company that now has $2 in assets.

Your company wasn't worth $2 until after his contributed assets were included.

