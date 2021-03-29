This question concerns Social Security payment in USA. Looking on AARP website (https://www.aarp.org/retirement/social-security/benefits-calculator/), it seems your monthly benefits are calculated based on your best 35 years. I'm a couple of months short of my full retirement age and have not started to take the benefits. I intend to start taking benefits at age 68, two years from now. My best years wages-wise were 25 to 20 years ago. So by continuing to work for a year or two for low wages (much lower than my best years) and delaying starting benefits, will I adversely affect the amount I'll receive at 68? For SS purposes I have 36 years work history in US.

The reason I ask, is that the monthly benefit for me at 68 that's on the letter I periodically receive from the SS Admin is smaller than it used to be.