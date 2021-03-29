-1

I am having a slight trouble in understanding this. I seriously do not know what it means by "G-secs".I have heard this word in the article posted below.What does it mean when someone says government securities?Please refer to the article below. https://currentaffairs.adda247.com/rbi-to-conduct-bond-purchases-for-rs-20000-crore/

It says so in the article:

Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has announced that it will purchase four government securities (G-Secs) that amount to ₹20,000 crores.

So G-Secs is just an abbreviation for Government Securities.

  • What is government security exactly? – Rajorshi Koyal 23 mins ago
The answer is right there in the article (bold added):

What are government securities or G-Sec?

  • Government securities are the debt instruments which are issued by the government to borrow money. It is divided into two categories namely,
    • Treasury bills are short-term instruments. They get mature in 91 days, 182 days, or 364 days.
    • Dated securities which are the long-term instruments. They get mature in between 5 years to 40 years.

They are bonds issued by the Government.

