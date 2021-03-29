I am having a slight trouble in understanding this. I seriously do not know what it means by "G-secs". I have heard this word in the article posted below. What does it mean when someone says government securities?
I am seeing the term used in this article:
Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has announced that it will purchase four government securities (G-Secs) that amount to ₹20,000 crores. The central bank will purchase it on February 10, 2021, under the open market operations (OMOs). This move was announced in aftermath of the yields that were moving up to touch the intra-day high of 6.1634 per cent recently. The RBI was concerned about the higher government borrowing.