This company seems to keep things pretty quiet. It looks like steady accumulation whenever there is profit taking of a sell off. The past few days however, there have been some extraordinarily high transactions made between the bid ask spread right at the end of the trading day. Almost as if not to prompt anyone to copy cat.
Why is my stock making huge transactions between bid ask spread right at the end of the trading day
