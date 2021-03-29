We moved out two months earlier than our lease ends but still fully prepared to keep paying rent until may. We were responsible for getting the lawn mowed but for some reason the guy who was mowing our lawn before we moved would not answer his phone so I had my dad go over there and mow it because we are in a different state, while he was there he saw my landlord living there is that legal can he still make us pay for the rent even though he’s living there before our lease ends? He also hasn’t said anymore to us about whether or not we get our deposit back.