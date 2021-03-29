0

Context: high inflation country. Let's say 3% montly inflation. A shop offers goods in monthly payments with 0% interest. For example you buy an applliance worth $100 in 12 montly payments of $8.33

How much money is saved? What would be the equivalent discount if payed up front? (Not interested in comparing with investing the money elsewhere)

I've tried PV = 100 / (1 - 0.03)^12 = 144.135 I've also tried on an HP 12c entering: n = 12, i=-3, PMT=100/12 and pressing PV yields -61.730

They seem ballpark accurate as yearly inflation is 36% but I'd like to know the right way to calculate it.

Thanks

Improve this question
New contributor
marianov is a new contributor to this site. Take care in asking for clarification, commenting, and answering. Check out our Code of Conduct.

Your Answer

marianov is a new contributor. Be nice, and check out our Code of Conduct.

By clicking “Post Your Answer”, you agree to our terms of service, privacy policy and cookie policy

Browse other questions tagged or ask your own question.