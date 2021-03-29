Hi this is Achin kansal from India.

I have made some of investments in Indian stock markets after considering the opinion of famous experts on D-Street.

My question is to learn and interpret with precision the annual reports and annual financial statements so a small time investor can also research, analyse and take his decision to invest and stay patient.

What are the factors and how do they really affect the company's performance like P/E, EBIT, PBT, EBITDA , Book Value, . what is their individual and comprehensive effect on a company's performance. How do the professional investors consider these factors, and then decide whether to invest, not invest and for n number of periods.

Many Thanks