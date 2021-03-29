Suppose I move to the US partway through the year and start working. I will file a dual-status tax return. My employer offers a 401k plan and I want to contribute as much as I am permitted. I understand the maximum employee contribution for 2021 is $19,500.

Despite not being a tax resident (or any other kind of resident) for the full year, am I allowed to contribute the full $19,500 if I want to? Or does this get reduced based on how many days of the year I am a tax resident of the US?

Likewise for the $6,000 IRA limit?