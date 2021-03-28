There is a company I am familiar with that is the target of an SPAC. I'm unfamiliar with investing in SPACs, but what I have learned is that more often than not, the price of the ticker drops after the merger is complete. While there are a variety of reasons that may lead to this, in my research something of note stood out to me.

Apparently, institutions will invest in the SPAC prior to a target being identified, and then sell their positions just before the merge is finalized. This, in part, is because of the aforementioned risk that the underlying companies share values will be lower than the $10 floor of the SPAC IPO. What I was wondering however, is how institutions make any profit from this? If their plan is to invest and selloff without caring about the underlying company, why did they invest in the first place?