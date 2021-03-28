I am making my first baby steps in learning about future contracts.

In the option market there is something like a covered call, where one can limit the upside risk to the loss of the shares one already ownes. Is there something similar in the futures market?

As my understanding, upon selling a futures contract with price 100$ for a stock XYZ, does it make a difference if I already have that stocks in my portfolio? So I could deliver them for the agreed price of 100$, even if the price at settlement is 300$? The loss would be then restricted to the missed gains plus commission on the contract?