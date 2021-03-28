Introduction

The report will display the current economic interest rates and the conditions for the companies to enter the sustainable4 manufacturing company. The conditions of raising capitals will also be discussed in this [assessment][1]. The report will helps to analyse different data, all the data of the country related to the economics, and politics will be calculated as well as described as per the need of the industry. This report will display the impacts of the economic condition and the best options in the company will be identified by the report. The best funding option for the chosen company will be given in the report. It will hold a detailed discussion of funding and capital rising. All the types of shares will be described for better reference of the subject. This report will help the company to understand about the financial market in detail and the details of the current economic trend and the previous year’s data of the economy with respect to the manufacturing industry will be analysed here.

Discussion of the information (1900)

Use the theories of Keynesian Economics. Learners are to identify at least two Australian-based sources. This part of the report will display the economic and political climate of the financial and services industry of Australia along with the interest rates and growth outlook of the Australian economy.

Economic and political climate of financial and services industry

Australia is one of the richest countries in the economy. It is the only country that has not been affected by the global financial crisis and the recession. The economic condition of the country is stable for a long time. The economic stability is one of the greatest supports for the business of the economy. The data of the Economic Times has revealed that the country has grown economically since a long time. The business of the country is one of the strongest pillars of the country. The economic and labour market of Australia is stable and progressive since a long time. The average rate of raining the employment in Australia is 3%. The economic condition is always stable and the political situation of country has always helped the country to become more progressive.