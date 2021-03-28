What are (the most common / impactful) things that US citizens (living in the US) investing in foreign stocks/bonds need to consider from a taxation and legal POV (particularly those that US brokerages don't handle themselves for you)?

So far, am only aware of withholding tax issues (though not sure that this applies to capital gains as well) and the fact that currency exchange rates add risk (btw does anyone know where I can see a centralized table of these withholding rates by country and existence of US tax treaties therefor (eg. something like this but with more detail about any existing tax treaty etc)?), but that's it; My assumption here is that US brokerages like Schwab or IBK handle this for you and all you need is the Form 1099 at the end of the year and you're good (of course I'd always google US-CountryX tax treaty and withholding tax info before investing).

In this case I use Interactive Brokers (IBK) as a concrete example (since that is the brokerage I'm considering for foreign investing atm): Are there any issues related to US-investors of foreign stocks like...

Are there any countries where US citizens are not allowed to invest in their stocks?

Any other taxation or other legal considerations for US investors in non-US stocks?

Cases where an exchange has a minimum lot size for stocks?

...and would/does IBK already handle these things. Phrased another way: Are there any common / major issues for US citizens (living w/in the US) investing in foreign stocks that IBK (or US brokers in general) does not handle for you (particularly on the tax and legal front)?