From my understanding, SPAC units are sold during SPAC IPOs. Later, these units can be converted into shares and warrants. What I don't understand is: why is it necessary to issue units in the first place? Why not issue shares and warrants only? The existence of units means that three types of securities could be trading at the same time (convertible units, shares, warrants). Doesn't this increase the amount of paperwork for the issuer? Is there a fundamental reason why SPACs have to issue units instead of only shares and warrants?