I'm learning more about stock indices and doing an evidence-based approach. Many sources tout Yahoo Finance as a great place to get stock market data, so I'm looking at its data for the Vanguard S&P 500 ETF listed on the LSE, the VUAA.L (in USD) as can be found on Yahoo Finance.

I'm just quite surprised to see that three days after its debut, the price plumetted from ~50 to ~39 USD:

Opening Price on Yahoo Finance:

May 16, 2019 39.43

May 15, 2019 50.30

May 14, 2019 50.00

Can anybody explain why this happens to ETFs? I can't seem to find any news on this. A similar ETF, VUAA.MI in Milan (Eur), didn't have this same drop during these same days.

Is this a fluke, related to liquidity issues for a newly-launched ETF? Or can this be a data issue on Yahoo Finance?

Any insights would be much appreciated.